“Cow farts, along with burps, contribute significantly to methane emissions, a potent greenhouse gas that exacerbates climate change. Livestock farming is responsible for about a third of human-related methane emissions, making it a critical area for climate action.”



This has been the narrative for so long. New Zealand even pondered taxing cow burps and urine to “combat climate change.”



As we start 2026, we do see the overall climate narrative crumbling. University of Nebraska is playing their part. They just did a study to show that cattle do not contribute an abundance of methane in our world. Their results show that cattle use more carbon than they produce.



Good to know, and Happy New Year.

