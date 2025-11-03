One of the world’s leading scientists has issued a chilling warning over the unprecedented damage that Covid mRNA “vaccines” have caused to the “billions of people” who received the injections.

Renowned microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi just sounded a chilling alarm. He has uncovered evidence that the mRNA shots have permanently “altered” those who received them, particularly by damaging brain cells in a way that destroys both intelligence and willpower.

Bhakdi warns that the problem is so severe that billions of brains have been destroyed by the Covid shots.

Slay News has his full report and it is quite disturbing.



