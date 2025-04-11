Ho hum. Are we really all that surprised that the World Health Organization (WHO) just did another pandemic simulation for a fictional virus outbreak?



‘Exercise Polaris.’ Here we go again. Over 15 countries attended, as did hundreds of health officials (likely the same ones that attended the recent bird flu summit.)

All of these exercises have the same goal: “to test a new global coordination mechanism for health emergencies.” Translation: to get our deep state act together to shut you down and make you put a test vaccine in your body against your will.

Playbook known. Remember Event 201 months before the COVID-19 outbreak?



Why haven’t these players gotten the memo? We the people are not buying what you are selling. Not at all.



Hat tip to Jon Fleetwood for his excellent Polaris report.

Book available in ebook and paperback at Amazon.com



MMR book link

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment