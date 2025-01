Let’s revisit the effects of Vitamin D on COVID-19



- Reduced mortality by 52%

- Reduced risk of ICU admission by 36%

- Reduced length of hospitalization by 2 days

- Reduced the need for ventilators by 46%

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39350561/

Thanks to Dr. Mike Hart for the post and the reminder!

