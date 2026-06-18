Consider the Cost - Russ Miller

You were probably taught that the earth is billions of years old.

You were probably never taught where that number came from.

Russ Miller says that matters more than most people realize.

The author of Consider the Cost joins Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to discuss creation, evolution, Noah’s Flood, dinosaurs, radiometric dating, the Grand Canyon, and the assumptions behind many of the ideas that have shaped modern views of Earth’s history.

Russ explains the difference between operational science and historical science and argues that much of what people accept as settled fact about the distant past rests on interpretations that were never directly observed.

The conversation explores how these ideas became dominant in education, why many Christians struggle to reconcile Genesis with modern scientific claims, and what may be at stake when the Bible’s opening chapters are treated as symbolic rather than historical.

And if Genesis is wrong, the implications do not stop in Genesis.

The questions reach into original sin, redemption, the cross, and whether the foundation of Christianity can be trusted at all.

The interview opens the conversation.

The book goes much deeper.

Important Links:

Book: CONSIDER the COST

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Prime Membership

This episode centers on discernment, education, worldview, and learning how to evaluate information critically. Prime Membership provides ongoing opportunities for deeper learning through expert presentations, Ask the Expert events, and educational resources designed to help people think independently and stay informed.

Prep4Survival

Russ Miller's message emphasizes responsibility, preparation, and understanding foundational truths rather than blindly accepting popular narratives. Prep4Survival aligns naturally with those principles through education focused on preparedness, self-reliance, and personal responsibility.

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