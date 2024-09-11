A version of this article first posted on TheTenpennyFiles (vaxxter.com) by FedUpTexas Chick

September 11 is upon us once again, and we solemnly reflect on the anniversary of the most horrific attack on American soil. We call it Ground Zero – the site where the Twin Towers fell. But Ground Zero may have another meaning, forgotten in history.

In 1789, after a 1776 declaration of independence from Britain and 13 long years of creating a new nation, George Washington was inaugurated as America’s first president. At the time, New York City was the capital city. It was there that George Washington and both houses of Congress assembled at noon outside the Senate Chamber for the swearing-in of our nation’s first president.

What is interesting, and little known, is what Washington and Congress did immediately after the inauguration. Washington, Congress, and the public took a short walk, a ceremonial procession to St. Paul’s Chapel to dedicate the new nation to God and to pray for divine guidance in forging the new country.

The ceremony was simultaneously joyous and solemn. Eyewitness accounts of the day reflected on how humbled and how serious Washington was:

“Washington addressed the two Houses in the Senate chamber; it was a very touching scene and quite solemn. His aspect was grave, almost to sadness; his modesty, actually shaking; his voice deep, a little tremulous, It was so low as to call for close attention. A series of objects presented to the mind, and overwhelming it, produced emotions of the most affecting kind upon the members.”

After a day of ceremonies, Washington returned to his residence and dined alone. I suspect most serious leaders would do the same, taking a few quiet moments to reflect on the enormity of the tasks ahead, carving out a new nation from scratch. How often did other presidents have dinners like this?

Fast forward to the 9/11 event in 2001. The mainstream narrative tells us that the terrorists brought down the Twin Towers to show that the financial leader of the world, the United States of America, could be brought to her knees. But here’s another angle: Were those responsible for 9/11 also trying to send another signal? Were they trying to destroy America at her foundation, at the Spiritual Ground Zero? (Jonathan Cahn discusses this theory in his excellent book, The Harbinger.)

On the map below, it can be seen that St. Paul’s Chapel is right across the street from the World Trade Center, a mere 0.2-mile walk away. On September 12, 2001, Rev. Lyndon Harris arrived at St. Paul’s Chapel to inspect the damage, expecting the worst. He was amazed to find that not a single pane of glass was broken, as described on the church’s website. The exterior was covered with many layers of debris, but after engineers inspected the building, it was pronounced structurally sound.

It’s incredible that a church that opened in 1766 remained standing so close to the disaster. Of note, this was the chapel’s second brush with disaster. During the Great Fire of 1776, St. Paul’s survived thanks to a bucket brigade that carried water from the Hudson River to dump it on the building’s roof. St. Paul’s Chapel remains open to this day, with more than one million people visiting the church annually.

New York City grew around the church while it retained its mission to be a place of worship for everyone, from presidents to immigrants of many faiths. Even during 9/11, the church remained open. More than 3,000 rescue workers, police, and firefighters used it as a place of refuge and temporary respite during the arduous search for survivors. In February 2002, the church reopened its doors to the public for Ash Wednesday services. Today, St. Paul’s is the only remaining colonial-era church in Manhattan and the oldest public building in continuous use in the borough.

Our nation needs serious leaders at the helm. Donald Trump, Bobby Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and a few others are serious people. The Democratic circus, with ringleader Kamala Harris and the apparatus surrounding her, is a far cry from what this nation needs. Kamala and her circus are certainly not serious people. They want power without responsibility to us whatsoever. For more on Kamala, be sure to read Lee Kessler’s excellent piece on “Kamala, the pool hall hustler” on our sister site, Vaxxter.com.

In 1789, our nation was dedicated to God. That hasn’t changed despite the best efforts of the many nefarious people who are trying desperately to take this country down. We, the people, have strayed from God, but He wants you to be All In. If we want God to once again fully bless this country, we must follow the steps outlined in 2 Chronicles 7:14.

