Col. William Dunn: Gunfighters Rule!

Most people think they understand war until someone who has lived it starts talking. Col. William Dunn spent thirty three years in the Marine Corps, and in this conversation he explains what military service actually does to the people sent to fight it, the families who carry it, and the leaders responsible for bringing others home.

Drawing from Gunfighters Rule, he speaks about combat, command, rescue missions, and Iran. The interview gives you his voice and judgment. The book goes deeper into the experiences that shaped it. You need both to understand what is really being said.

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Book: Gunfighters Rule!

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