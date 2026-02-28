Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Liverett's avatar
Linda Liverett
4hEdited

Thank you Dr T., for sharing this incredibly beneficial information. Your passion for helping All Humanity, is remarkable & your Wisdom is very much appreciated. May you be Blessed abundantly, as you continue to do God's Will for your life.

Waynesville, NC

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Marilyn Hagerman's avatar
Marilyn Hagerman
3h

Well - we absolutely DO KNOW that glyphosate is deadly to everything and everybody!! Trump is doing such a stellar job at MAGA…..what in God’s name possesses him to think we still need this monumental killer?? Food production is already compromised by takeover of millions of farmland acres by the GD Chinese communist regime. This he needs to undo with great speed! The land will rejuvenate itself with correct care and usage WITHOUT KILLER GLYPHOSATE! Americans will start to regain the benefits of an environment that produces healthy food.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture