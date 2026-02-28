In June 2016, the Lautenberg Chemical Safety Act was signed into law, amending the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) of 1976. The TSCA addresses the production, importation, use, and disposal of toxic chemicals, including polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), asbestos, radon, and lead-based paint. It lists all chemical substances manufactured, processed, or imported in the United States that are not exempted. The TSCA Inventory contains a catalog of more than 83,000 industrial chemicals, up from 70,000 industrial chemicals in 2005.

Areas excluded from the TSCA are food, drugs, cosmetics, and pesticides; these are regulated by the FDA. According to multiple assessments and inventories, more than 10,000 chemical additives and GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) substances are currently allowed for use in food or in contact with food in the U.S. food supply.

In 2017, Kieran Mulvaney, writing for The Seeker, reported on a study called “Synthetic chemicals as agents of global change,” published in Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment. Her article started like this:

How many new synthetic chemicals do you think are being produced on an annual basis? Whatever your guess, there’s a pretty good chance it’s a massive under-estimate. Fully 10 million new compounds are being unleashed each year: That’s more than 1,100 every hour, or 19 per minute. If you read at about the same speed as I do, eight new compounds will have been produced by the time it takes you to get to the end of this sentence.

Over the last 50 years, the earth’s inhabitants have been exposed to millions of tons of chemicals that are absorbed into animals, fish, birds, reptiles, plants, and, of course, humans, putting every living thing at risk for serious health problems, including cancer, birth defects, and death.

Incredibly, little is known about the true cumulative risks that all those chemicals and their infinite combinations pose to human health, because it has never been tested. For her article, Mulvaney interviewed G. Allen Burton, an ecological researcher at the University of Michigan. He added these comments,

“Not only are laboratory studies of chemical compounds generally expensive and time-consuming, but they may not anticipate what will happen in the real world. “Chemicals often behave drastically differently when released into the environment than when they are in the lab. They are affected by sunlight, temperature, combining with other chemicals, mixing with organic matter, and by all kinds of things that alter their form and potential toxicity… “Our waterways are filled with these chemicals - admittedly, often at very low concentrations, but many of these chemicals, especially pharmaceuticals and personal-care products, can affect organisms in the range of parts-per-trillion. Scientifically, to look at the potential interactions of thousands of chemicals is just mind-boggling; it’s overwhelming.”

Even worse, the minimal type of testing that has been done only evaluated the risk of being exposed to one chemical at a time, a model that is irrelevant in our toxic world. The mission statement of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), taken directly from its website is, “To protect human health and the environment.” Considering the chemically contaminated state of our world and the condition of our health, that statement is scandalous.

Toxicity is Generational

A study by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) found that critical levels of pervasive contamination have occurred worldwide. In spring 2005, the WWF collected blood specimens from thirteen families for analysis. The study was unique in that the specimens were gathered from three generations within one family (grandmother, mother, and child) across 12 European Union countries: Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Sweden, and Luxembourg.

The blood was analyzed for 107 different persistent organic pollutants (POPs). A total of 73 hazardous chemicals were detected across all generations, with some of the highest levels in children. Each person - grandmother, mother, and child - was found to be contaminated with a cocktail of at least 18 man-made chemicals, including PCBs and DDT, which have been banned for decades.

The WWF then analyzed blood samples from 350 more people. In all cases, each person was found to be contaminated with a mixture of persistent, highly toxic, man-made chemicals. Even in Western societies, no one can avoid the onslaught of billions of pounds (kilos) of poisonous chemicals being dispersed across our planet each and every year.

The chemical load in the U.S. may be only slightly lower than that experienced throughout Southeast Asia, China, and Europe. In 2001, a scathing documentary on the chemical industry was released called “Trade Secrets: A Moyers Report.”

The story started with the death of Dan Ross, a 46-year-old man who died of a rare type of brain cancer. Convinced that his 23 years working with vinyl chloride had been the source of his illness, he and his wife sued the companies that made the chemical, charging them with conspiracy. During the legal discovery process, hundreds of thousands of documents were uncovered, leading journalist Bill Moyers through a shocking tale of cover-up and intrigue. Confidential papers revealed a campaign to limit the regulation of toxic chemicals and eliminate any liability for their effects. Vital information about risks was withheld from the workers, the government, and the general public.

While this was in 2001, 25 years later, the number of deaths and lawsuits has multiplied. In fact, in the last decade alone, hundreds of lawsuits have been filed over pesticide exposure. The best-known cases have involved plaintiffs who claim that glyphosate, the active ingredient in the widely used herbicide Roundup, caused their injuries. However, cases have also been filed over exposure to paraquat, chlorpyrifos, and various other commonly used pesticide products.

The number of approved chemicals continues to grow exponentially each year. Since 2016, the EPA has completed approximately 3,028 new-chemical case determinations under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), meaning that within less than a decade, thousands of new chemical approvals have moved through the agency’s review process.

The number of approvals for food-related chemicals overall is small compared to the number of substances introduced through the GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) pathway. Since 2000, only 10 new food additives have been approved by the FDA, while approximately 863 substances have been introduced between 2000 and 2025 through GRAS determinations rather than through direct FDA approval.

The Placenta Doesn’t Protect

Another study done by the Environmental Working Group revealed how dangerous pervasive environmental chemicals have become to the unborn. It has long been held that the placenta acts like a shield, protecting the fetus from environmental chemicals, pollutants and vaccines given to the mother. However, that belief was blown apart by a ‘first-of-its-kind’ study published in 2005 involving the umbilical cord blood of 10 newborn infants.

The study called “Body Burden: The Pollution in Newborns” was completed by two major laboratories that tested the specimens for more than 400 chemicals. Researchers detected 287 chemicals in the cord blood. A breakdown confirmed:

180 were known carcinogens, including 11 forms of dioxin

217 were known to be harmful to the central nervous system

208 were proven to cause birth defects or abnormal development in experimental animals.

Now, even when precious infants enter the world, their bodies contain a load of toxic chemicals. This assay was do in 2005; can you imagine

NOTE: The placenta does not protect a fetus from the ingredients in Covid19 shots given to pregnant women, either. Fetal wasting, fetal heart attacks, calcified placentas, and fetal death during the third trimester are being reported weekly.

The sum of all industrial chemicals, pollutants, and pesticides accumulated over time in the fat of humans, animals, and birds is referred to as the total body burden. Besides chemicals, the toxic load includes metals (mercury, aluminum, cadmium, antimony, lead, etc.), food additives (such as MSG and aspartame), prescription medications (such as antibiotics and vaccines) and a long list of pesticides.

International Accumulations

In fact, it was reported in 2005 that more than 50,000 tons of obsolete pesticides had accumulated in seriously contaminated soils across Africa over the preceding four decades. Due to the struggling economic situation across the continent, this situation has no doubt gotten much worse.

Similar types of ecological destruction has occurred in South America. In 2005, a pulp mill Chile devastated one of South America’s most biologically outstanding wetlands, decimating its famed population of black-necked swans along with most other bird life.

“This was an area that was once teeming with water birds,” added David Tecklin, World Wildlife Fund’s eco-region coordinator. “Now, within the space of just months, it has become an empty expanse of brown, polluted water. It is a water desert. Words really can’t describe the magnitude of the disaster here.”

In China, widespread use of fertilizers and pesticides has adversely affected rivers and the groundwater across the expansive country. Near the heavily industrialized city of Shenyang in Liaoning Province, an irrigation canal built in the early 1960s drains an average of 100,000,000 gallons (400,000 m3) of untreated wastewater from machines and plants, including petrochemical, power, and chemical facilities. This contributes to the poor health of local inhabitants. Untreated or partially treated sewage water is widely used for irrigation of agricultural land, leading to food safety concerns and serious concerns for human health.

Because we live in an era of global food distribution, this is a concern for persons in all countries that import food from China. One has to wonder how much air, water and/or food contamination played a role in the early SARS-CoV2 illness. Hmm.

Another Threat: PFAS

PFAS, which stands for Per- and Poly-fluoroalkyl Substances, are chemical compounds discovered in the late 1930s. PFAS are a family of thousands of chemicals that vary widely in their physical properties, as well as their potential to harm human health, the health of animals and plants, and the environment. They became widely used in the 1950s, and since then, many consumer and industrial products have been manufactured with or from PFAS. They are long-lasting chemicals that break down very slowly. Studies on their environmental impact were only initiated around 2000-01 when highly sensitive technologies were developed. They have been found in both soil and water worldwide.

How Much is ‘Safe’?

Given we can never eliminate the use of chemicals in our modern world, the WHO, EPA and international environmental groups are continually tinkering with the levels of thousands of chemicals individually. However, what is the ‘safe’ toxicity level of a cocktail of chemicals, especially known carcinogens, mixed together? Any guess is absolutely nonsense. If a chemical has been shown to cause cancer, neuro-developmental defects, reproductive toxicities, and more, it does not belong in the body. Period.

In spite of all the KNOWN toxicity of the individual chemicals and the myriad unknown risks of chemical accumulation in the air, water, soil, and the human body, the mega chemical companies want federal liability protection for 55,000 chemicals, especially the pesticides that are continually poisoning us through our food.

In 2025, Georgia and North Dakota both passed laws to make a federally registered pesticide label a complete defense to state law failure to warn claims. So far in 2026, at least six states (Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, and Wyoming) have introduced or passed pesticide protective bills. The federal government has introduced several amendments in 2026 to limit liability for pesticide manufacturers. The US Supreme Court has scheduled arguments in Monsanto Company v. Durnell — a case directly tied to pesticide regulation and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) — for Monday, April 27, 2026.

This case addresses whether FIFRA preempts certain state-level failure-to-warn claims when the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has not required a specific warning on pesticide labels. It is part of the ongoing legal battle over glyphosate (Roundup) litigation, where companies argue that following EPA-approved labeling removes their duty to warn under state law.

Steps You Can Take to Avoid Toxic Foods:

While it is literally impossible to avoid the toxic soup we live in, here are some steps you can take to limit you exposure in your food:

Limit canned food: Almost all non-organic foods in cans have chemical preservatives. Avoid plastic containers and food that comes wrapped in heavy plastic, such as cheese Avoid non-stick pans: PFAS are used in Teflon. I particularly love this set of granite pots and pans from Carote. I bought a set on Black Friday. They are coated with granite on the inside, live up to the description completely and NOTHING sticks!! So easy to clean up and care for. As a bonus, they have great customer service and a 1-year guarantee. Avoid food dyes: Unless the dyes are beet juice, turmeric, spirulina, or something similar, all other dyes are chemicals and should not be eaten. Buy organic as much as possible, or better, grow your own food with heirloom seeds, purified water, and the best soil you can find. Fix popcorn the old-fashioned way: real corn, a little oil, and a stove. I know many may not like to use a microwave, but I was surprised by how efficient and oil-free this popcorn popper was, with easy cleanup. Sometimes, I just like a quick, organic snack, and this fits the bill for me. Pops 3 quarts in 3 minutes. :) Filter your drinking water: This is probably the most important thing you can do to improve your overall health. A whole-home filtration system is the best. Watch this 2-minute video, then use the affiliate code DrT for 10% off anything in the HealthyTechs store, including the water filtration system.

Steps you can take to avoid chemicals in your home

The Environmental Working Group has investigated of more than 2,000 cleaning supplies on the American market has found that many contain substances linked to serious health problems.

Here’s their list of products to buy… and to avoid.

In the meantime, make your own products. Use simple and inexpensive ingredients like vinegar, baking soda and olive oil and add an essential oil you like to make it pleasant. Look for products that have been certified by an independent institution such as Green Seal.

