Catherine Austin-Fitts - The System That Can Turn Off Your Life

Your money, your identity, and your ability to function in daily life are being tied into systems that can control them.

Catherine Austin-Fitts explains how systems are being built right now that know who you are at all times so your ability to spend, travel, and function in normal life can be controlled instantly the moment you are flagged inside the system.

You hear how this connects to real-world events already unfolding. War is discussed as economic restructuring tied to control of resources. Government financial systems are described as operating with massive amounts of money that cannot be clearly tracked. Domestic enforcement is shifting toward systems designed to scale control.

Catherine Austin-Fitts walks through how digital identity, programmable money, and infrastructure work together and how that structure reaches into everyday life.

This conversation shows how these systems affect your access, your movement, and your participation in the economy.

Important Links:

The Fast-Approaching Digital Control Grid - A Checklist of Trump Administration Actions to Date

Solari Special Offer

Plunder—or warfare by economic means

Missing Money: $21 trillion is missing from the U.S. government.

Financial Transaction Freedom

Monthly Briefings for Freedom-Focused State Legislators and Officials

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Cellular Detox Support

This conversation centers on large-scale systems and environmental exposure. Supporting cellular detox pathways helps reduce overall toxic burden and supports resilience.

Cardio Miracle

Sustained stress and systemic pressure impact circulation and cognitive clarity. Nitric oxide support helps maintain blood flow and mental performance.

Fulvic Minerals

Mineral balance supports cellular communication and energy production, which becomes critical under long-term stress conditions.

Leave a comment