Cancer Is a Parasite: - William Supple, Jr. Ph.D.

Dr. William F. Supple joins Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to examine why anti-parasitic drugs like fenbendazole may be targeting cancer through mechanisms hidden from the public for decades. His investigation began after his 83-year-old mother-in-law was sent home with terminal metastatic breast cancer and reportedly recovered after using fenbendazole alone.

The conversation explores cancer stem cells, chronic inflammation, immune exhaustion, ivermectin, deworming protocols, suppressed oncology research, and the biological similarities between parasites and cancer cells. Dr. Supple explains why more than 120 countries routinely deworm their populations while wealthier nations with far higher cancer rates do not.

His book Cancer Is a Parasite goes deeper into the science, historical research, and growing collection of patient case reports that continue to challenge conventional cancer models.

Important Links:

Book: Cancer Is a Parasite: Kill it with the Safe, Over-the-Counter Antiparasitic Fenbendazole

Substack: https://substack.com/@fenbendazole

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