Brent Dusing: Who Decides What Your Child Sees

Children are spending hours each day inside platforms that are designed to guide what they see. That influence does not stay contained inside the screen. It begins to affect what feels acceptable and what gets absorbed without resistance.

Brent Dusing has built inside this system. He explains how content is selected and why certain material consistently reaches young users. He also addresses what does not appear and how that absence changes what a child is exposed to over time.

This conversation answers questions most parents have never been given direct answers to. Who determines what your child sees each day. Why harmful content is so easy to access. Why faith-based content is often limited in the same environments.

You will leave this episode with a clearer understanding of how these systems operate and what your child is actually interacting with every time they open a device.

Important Links:

Website: TruPlay Games

Articles:

Christian game creator TruPlay accuses Google, TikTok of censorship

Christian kids app claims Google, TikTok blocked ads as Congress is pressed to act: 'It's devastating'

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