Breast Implants, Explant Surgery, and Breast Implant Illness - Robert Whitfield MD

You probably know someone with breast implants. What you may not know is that some women spend years struggling with chronic health problems without ever connecting them back to a surgery they stopped thinking about long ago.

Dr. Robert Whitfield joins Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to discuss breast implant illness, bacterial contamination, chronic inflammation, immune dysfunction, toxic burden, genetics, environmental exposures, and implant-associated cancers.

His research found bacterial contamination in nearly one-third of the implant capsules he removed.

Why do some women remain healthy while others develop serious health problems years later? Why do some women remove their implants and still struggle to recover? Why are so many women told everything looks normal while they continue searching for answers?

This conversation raises questions every woman deserves to hear before implantation and every woman with implants deserves to ask now.

Important Links:

Book: Breast Implants, Explant Surgery, and Breast Implant Illness with Robert Whitfield MD: A Comprehensive Guidebook to Fat Transfer, Holistic Surgical Recovery, and the SHARP MethodTM

Website: https://drrobertwhitfield.com

Instagram: robertwhitfieldMD

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