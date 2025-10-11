In 1985, Rep. W.G. (Bill) Hefner introduced a bill in Congress that most Americans have never heard of: H.R. 594. The title was long and technical:

A bill to repeal the provisions of the Tax Reform Act of 1984 relating to the maintenance of contemporaneous records with respect to the business use of particular property.

At first glance, it might sound like meaningless legislative jargon, but in truth, it reveals something important: how the federal government slowly tightens its grip on our lives—not always through sweeping reforms, but through little, cumulative rules that gradually, yet completely, hyperregulate us.

This forgotten oversight bill from 1985 was not so different from the battles we’re fighting in 2025 with two bills now in Congress: the PREP Repeal Act (H.R. 4388) and the End the Vaccine Carveout Act (H.R. 4668).

Let’s trace the thread.

The 1984 Law: Micromanaging Small Businesses

The Deficit Reduction Act of 1984 (often referred to as the Tax Reform Act of 1984) was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan on July 18, 1984. It became Public Law 98-369, following passage of H.R. 4170 by the 98th Congress.

The Deficit Reduction Act significantly amended rules within the Internal Revenue Code, specifically, Section 274(d). The primary change in that Section was to strengthen the “substantiation requirements” for granting tax deductions to self-employed individuals, small business owners, and contractors. The addition required contemporaneous records to be maintained for all business activities and any equipment used for business purposes.

Contemporaneous records are documents created at or near the time an event occurs. They are presumed to be an accurate and credible reflection of the activity because the details are fresh in a person’s mind.

The new provision meant business owners had to log every date, every mile, and every purpose for the activities they undertook to qualify as legitimate business deductions. For example, if an owner missed entering a log about a sales meeting 120 miles away, they risked losing their tax deduction for vehicle mileage. Forget to detail the purpose of a business meal? Not only could the deduction be denied if audited, but the taxpayer could also be issued a significant penalty. Business events had to be thoroughly documented, or the expenses could be construed as personal travel or a vacation.

The intent was to ensure the government wasn’t losing tax dollars to frivolous business claims, but the effect was the opposite: hardworking Americans were burdened with clerical minutiae. Instead of trusting citizens, Washington assumed guilt unless a person could prove their innocence with paperwork.

A Small but Significant Pushback

Enter H.R.594.

In 1985, Rep. W. G. “Bill” Hefner (D-NC) tried to roll back this overreach and amend the rule in Section 274(d). Hefner argued that the 1984 law was not really about eliminating fraud. It was about the government’s mistrust of its citizens, causing Americans to maintain a paper trail of bloated requirements to avoid IRS punishment.

Unfortunately, H.R. 594 never moved out of Committee, failed to become law, and the requirement for contemporaneous record-keeping remains in effect to this very day. With little fanfare, the government retained its control. And forty years later, we are still living with the consequences of demanded compliance and federal snooping into the business of American citizens.

Why This Matters Today

Why should we care about a dusty, failed bill from 1985? Because it shows how power operates. Once the government takes away a freedom or imposes a new control mechanism, it never returns to normal. The lesson is clear: every “small” regulation sets a precedent. Once they demanded mileage logs – and we complied - it became easy to demand digital receipts, electronic records, thumb prints, iris scans, the Real ID, and now, with AI and the looming central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), we’re facing real-time surveillance of our financial lives. That same mindset of control is happening inside of healthcare and with today’s vaccination policies.

Fast-Forward: 2025 and the Fight for Health Freedom

During the summer of 2025, two bills were introduced in Congress that could lead to a significant restoration of health freedom for Americans, similar to what H.R. 594 would have done for small business owners.

The first bill: The PREP Repeal Act — H.R. 4388

On July 15, 2025, the PREP Repeal Act (H.R. 4388) was introduced in the House of Representatives by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) with Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) as a co-sponsor. The PREP Repeal Act seeks to end the sweeping liability protections granted under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act of 2005. Rep. Massie’s bill is short, clearly written, and to the point. You can read the full bill here.

The PREP Act has been a shield of protection, allowing Pharma’s biggest imposition on our lives: COVID-19. It provided broad immunity from liability for those who manufacture, distribute, or administer medical “countermeasures” – any medical product used during the declared public health emergency. It granted vaccine manufacturers immunity from lawsuits when any of their products caused harm during the declared emergency. A person could be permanently disabled or even killed by a product. Even then, that person could not sue the manufacturer or anyone who administered the COVID-related products (ex, COVID-19 jab, remdesivir, nasal swabs, ventilators, and more).

The only exception: if a person was able to prove the product caused harm due to the manufacturer’s “willful misconduct,” a very high legal standard, much stricter than simple negligence. Additionally, the Attorney General must concur with the injured party’s assertions. I go into how the PREP Act was deceptively passed and the harm it has allowed in my book, Zero Accountability in a Failed System (for those who have purchased the book already, (thank you!), I point you to pages 306 to 322 for a review of how this was nefariously passed into law and all the items that are covered.)

Repealing this law would restore accountability. It would return to: You made it, it harmed people. You are responsible. That is how every other industry in America operates—except for the pharmaceutical industry’s vaccine division, which has been shielded from liability by both the PREP Act and the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 (NCVIA).

Drug Companies and Liabilities

More times than you know, the pharmaceutical industry pays its way out of accountability. The best single compiled source, Good Jobs First’s Violation Tracker, shows that since 2000, the industry has collectively paid $126.4 billion in fines tied to manufacturing violations, misconduct in marketing, violations of federal anti-kickback statutes with illegal kickbacks to doctors, violations of antitrust laws, knowingly misrepresenting a drug’s safety, effectiveness, or proper use, and more.

In fact, the pharmaceutical companies have even been charged and pleaded guilty to felonies multiple times. GlaxoSmithKline (2012) paid a $3 billion settlement related to unlawful promotion of prescription drugs and failing to report safety information.

A Second bill: The End the Vaccine Carveout Act — H.R. 4668

Introduced just days later, on July 23, 2025, the End the Vaccine Carveout Act targets the infamous National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 (NCVIA). You can read the short text here.

The 1986 law was the original “get-out-of-jail-free” card for vaccine makers. It removed liability for childhood vaccines and placed liability within the Federal Court of Claims (commonly referred to as the Vaccine Court) under the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP). The program is funded by a tax on every vaccination, not by pharmaceutical money. Slightly more than $5.4 billion has been paid out to injured parties since the program's inception, approximately in 1987, with almost zero paid to persons injured or killed by COVID-19. Think about that: instead of holding Pfizer, Merck, or Moderna accountable, the government defers to taxpayers to foot the bill. This is the definition of corruption. H.R. 4668 says: Enough. End the carveout. Hold manufacturers liable again.

One of the best opinion papers I have ever read about the Religion of Vaccination called “From Tobacco to Vaccines: The Playbook Perfected,” can be found here. It’s rather long but a very important read. I couldn’t have said it better myself.

Drawing the Line from 1985 to 2025

Do you see the pattern?

• 1984 –1985: The government imposed suffocating paperwork rules on small business owners and self-employed individuals. H.R. 594 attempted to repeal them but failed.

• 1986: The government created legislation to shield vaccine manufacturers from liability. Families pay the price in more ways than one.

• 2005: The PREP Act expanded that immunity, giving Big Pharma total protection during “emergencies.”

• 2025: Congress finally began to loudly and publicly question the safety and efficacy of vaccines. Two bills have been filed, focusing on the abusive protections by introducing bills to repeal them: H.R. 4388 and H.R. 4668.

It’s the same battle, just in different arenas: freedom versus control.

In 1985, the issue was whether a logbook had to be kept in the car’s glove compartment. Today, it’s whether your child can be forced to take 72+ doses of vaccines before the age of 18, while the companies that profit walk away scot-free.

Why Small Bills Are Big Warnings

H.R.594 and the new H.R.4388 and H.R. 4668 are very different bills, but together they tell the same story:

The state will always demand more compliance.

Industry will always push for more immunity.

And unless citizens push back, free will continues to shrink.

Most people never pay attention to these bills or are even unaware of their existence. They are not blared across the evening news. But these are the battles that shape daily life—whether it’s the IRS dictating your business logs or the CDC mandating your child’s vaccine schedule.

The Choice Before Us

H.R.594 failed in 1985. The IRS has maintained its grip to this very day.

However, with the PREP Repeal Act (H.R. 4338) and the End the Vaccine Carveout Act (H.R. 4668), Congress now has an opportunity to undo decades of pharmaceutical corruption. The only way these bills move forward is for We the People to keep the heat on by calling your congressional representatives and showing your support for these bills.

Do I trust they’ll do it? Honestly, it’s doubtful. The pharmaceutical lobby is one of the most powerful forces in Washington. It will fight tooth and nail to protect its golden shield. But that doesn’t mean we stop fighting.

Closing Thoughts

History doesn’t repeat; it rhymes. The 1984 tax law, the 1986 vaccine law, and the 2005 PREP Act are all part of the same rhyme: control, immunity, and the erosion of accountability.

But now, in 2025, with H.R.4388 and H.R.4668, we have a rare chance to flip the script. To say:

We will not be controlled. We will not accept immunity for corporations that harm us. We MUST demand accountability. The call to action is to call your local congressman/ woman over and over to support these bills moving out of the committee to full discussion before this session of Congress ends.

The forgotten story of H.R.594 is a warning. The story of H.R. 4388 and H.R. 4668 is a test. The question is: will we fail again, or will we finally reclaim the freedom that has been eroded, piece by piece, year by year?

