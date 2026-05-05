Big Brother in the Exam Room - Twila Brase

Twila Brase breaks down the expansion of newborn DNA testing and what it introduces into the healthcare system. Full genomic mapping at birth is being built into state programs that most parents assume are routine, creating long-term records that extend beyond early-life conditions.

The conversation focuses on how this data is collected, stored, and positioned for use, along with the lack of clarity around consent and ownership. It also addresses how expanded screening increases false positives and how those outcomes affect families.

The discussion moves into HIPAA and the reality of how medical data is shared once it enters digital systems, along with the role of identity infrastructure such as REAL ID in shaping how individuals are tracked and managed.

Twila Brase’s book Big Brother in the Exam Room provides the deeper framework behind these systems, while the interview brings forward the current implications.

Important Links:

Website: Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom

Website: Beacons

Article: REAL ID: CCHF Applauds Arizona for Advancing Bill Safeguarding Residents from Federal Overreach



Article: SAVE Act Does Not Permit Use of Standard REAL ID as Proof of Citizenship for Voter Registration

Substack: 23 Years Without Medical Privacy in America

Book: Big Brother in the Exam Room

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