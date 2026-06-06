Becoming a Mother of Change - EmmaSara McMillion

Parents have been convinced they need experts, institutions, and systems to raise their children. EmmaSara McMillion believes that decision has weakened families and left many mothers feeling overwhelmed, discouraged, and uncertain about their role.

Drawing from Becoming Mother of Change: Strategies to Build a Kingdom Family and Combat Darkness, EmmaSara explains why lasting change begins at home and why parents have more influence than they realize. She discusses breaking generational cycles, building family culture, teaching critical thinking, and recognizing the subtle ways outside influences shape children long before adulthood.

The conversation explores homeschooling, accountability, child protection, situational awareness, and the responsibility parents carry in developing character, confidence, and purpose.

EmmaSara’s message is direct: someone is shaping your child’s worldview. This discussion examines who that is and what parents can do about it.

The interview provides valuable insight into the principles behind Becoming Mother of Change, while the book offers a deeper framework for applying them in everyday life.

Important Links:

Book: Becoming a Mother of Change

Website: https://www.emmasara.com/

Website: Mother of Change Foundation

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Today’s Show Sponsors:

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Prime Membership

One of the strongest themes in this conversation is critical thinking and taking responsibility rather than blindly trusting institutions to make decisions for your family. Prime Membership provides monthly education, expert presentations, Ask the Expert events, white papers, and research-based resources designed to help people take their health and wellness into their own hands through ongoing learning and informed decision-making. Because no one is coming to save you, education remains one of the most important tools families can invest in.

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