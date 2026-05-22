Arrested at 15 and 16 in Iran with Homeira Hesami & Shirin Nariman

In Iran, people are arrested for speaking out, and it does not take much to cross that line. Homeira Hesami and Shirin Nariman were imprisoned as teenagers for pro-democracy activity, and their accounts explain what happens after arrest and why political prisoners are still being executed today.

This conversation focuses on interrogation, isolation, torture, and the conditions inside Iranian prisons. It also addresses a major misunderstanding about Iran’s past and why the current struggle is not about returning to an earlier system.

The discussion includes the role of the MEK and the National Council of Resistance of Iran, an organized opposition that continues to operate despite pressure from the regime.

This is not history. Arrests tied to political activity continue. Executions tied to dissent continue. Most people have not heard this explained from those who lived it.

Important Links:

Website: National Council of Resistance of Iran - NCRI

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