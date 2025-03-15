Although the idea of growing viruses in eggs to create vaccines that contain cow blood and parts of baby chicks (called fibroblasts) is disgusting, the choices for animal cell line vaccines are no less offensive.

As previously discussed, manufacturing shots in eggs, particularly flu shots, is time-consuming and only allows one "crop" per year, and not very protective. A new technology was needed that could ramp up production, especially in the event of a real (or fabricated) influenza pandemic.

The first consolidated effort began in the mid-1990s when the major players in the vaccine industry began moving toward the use of cell cultures to replace egg-based vaccines, particularly flu shots. With cell lines, production can be rapidly scaled up when the government thinks there is an emergency and needs more flu shots.

VERO Cells

Initially utilized by Salk in the 1950s to produce polio vaccines, VERO cells are derived from the kidneys of African green monkeys. These cells have long faced criticism due to the potential for serious contamination by an adventitious virus known as simian virus 40 (SV40).

Dr. Michele Carbone, a researcher and former Assistant Professor of Pathology at Loyola University Chicago, clashed with the FDA and the NIH for years over his discovery when SV40 was injected into hamsters, they developed the same types of tumors that appeared in human cells infected with SV40. He found that SV40 can disrupt crucial tumor-suppressing proteins, such as p53 and Rb, which are essential in preventing uncontrolled cell growth. Subsequently, slow-growing, aggressive solid human tumors, including mesothelioma (a cancer of the lung lining), brain tumors (medulloblastomas, ependymomas, and glioblastomas), osteosarcomas (bone cancer), and even in cases of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma were linked to the presence of SV40.

Although the mainstream medical community insisted that the evidence was inconclusive, the presence of SV40 in these tumors raised alarming questions about the long-term consequences of vaccine contamination and carries significant implications for public health. SV40 was identified as a contaminant in polio vaccines administered from 1955 until 1963, resulting in the injection of millions of people with potentially tumor-causing viruses.

In 1996, manufacturers began discussing the development of cell line influenza vaccines in anticipation of the impending demand, driven by another influenza pandemic. Preliminary studies indicated that VERO cells could be a good choice for growing influenza A and B viruses.

However, there was a problem. In 2002, CBER (the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research) was disturbed enough over the carcinogenic potential of VERO cells that it issued a memorandum to manufacturers urging the need for “tumorigenicity testing” of each manufacturer’s VERO master cell bank (to determine the ability of the VERO cells to induce tumors).

The memo stated that,

“. . .based on extensive internal discussions, consultation with outside experts, and comments received from the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) during a meeting held on May 12, 2000,” the Committee had residual concerns it wanted the manufacturers to address, namely ensuring that the final vaccine products were “free of residual intact VERO cells.”

The 2002 CBER memo also acknowledged that, even though the WHO’s arbitrarily set, acceptable limit for the number of residual VERO cells per vaccine was set at 10 ngs (nanograms) per dose in 1996, CBER wanted all the cells out. That is an overwhelming amount of concern. If the CBER had been willing to admit this degree of apprehension over VERO cells, the cancer-causing potential of these cells would have been immense.

VERO cells for flu shots

Two years after the precautionary memo was issued, the complications of using VERO cell for the development of an influenza vaccine emerged. In 2002, Baxter Healthcare Corporation had received regulatory approval in the Netherlands to develop a new influenza vaccine, PrefluCel™, using the company’s VERO cell technology. Baxter was pursuing regulatory approval for PrefluCel in other European countries and had plans to initiate clinical trials in the U.S.

However, on December 9, 2004, Baxter announced that it had voluntarily suspended enrollment of participants in the Phase II/III clinical study for PrefluCel due to a “higher than expected rate of mild fever and associated symptoms” [emphasis added] discovered among clinical trial participants. Norbert G. Riedel, Baxter’s chief scientific officer explained,

“Based on the preliminary data we’ve seen, the rate of fever and associated symptoms observed with the current formulation of PrefluCel is higher compared to other vaccines available on the market.”

The clinical trials were stopped without further explanation of what the “associated symptoms” were, and to date, no further testing has resumed.

Today, VERO cells from African Green Monkeys, are used to manufacture the following vaccines:

Polio (Inactivated), Hepatitis A, Mumps, Yellow Fever, Zika, Rabies, Dengue, Japanese Encephalitis, Ebola, Avian influenza (bird flu), and Chikungunya (investigational).

PER.C6 Cells

The next cell line candidate considered for the production of a new flu vaccine was PER.C6 —cells manufactured by Crucell and originating from the retina of aborted fetal tissue. The process used to create the PER.C6 cells is complex. It requires extracting normal human retina cells and transforming them into perpetually dividing cells by exposing them to a virus—Adenovirus 5. The resultant cells are labeled “designer substrates.”

Perpetually dividing cells are, by definition, neoplastic (cancerous). Whole, live PER.C6 cells can grow into tumors when transplanted subcutaneously into immunodeficient nude mice at a high dosage. Manufacturers claim that by manipulating the PER.C6 cells with lysate and combining the cells with adenovirus 5, the oncogenic potential of the cells is neutralized. But does that make them safe? There are no currently available vaccines on the market produced with PER.C6 cells.

FDA and Oncogenic Cells used to Make Vaccines

The FDA has been aware of this potential problem since at least 2001, but the research has been allowed to continue. In fact, the most recent guideline, published in 2010, states on page 38:

Oncogenicity testing (see Section V. Glossary) is designed to assure that agents that could immortalize cells and endow them with the capacity to form tumors are not present in a cell substrate. If your vaccine is manufactured in a cell substrate that was derived from a tumor, or that has a tumorigenic phenotype through an unknown mechanism, it might carry a higher theoretical risk of containing oncogenic substances.

This begs the question: why are tumor cells or cancer-causing cell lines allowed to be used to make vaccines?

The FDA is aware of these concerns and has held several summits regarding the use of neoplastic cells for the production of vaccines. As far back as 1998, the Center for Biologic Education and Research (CBER) and the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Committee (VRBPAC), both divisions within the FDA, discussed the use of neoplastic and tumor-causing cells for vaccine manufacture. They concluded the WHO’s arbitrary amount of tumor-causing DNA - up to 10ng - would be allowed in vaccines. And then, in 2012, an FDA briefing document published by one of its subdivisions, VRBPAC, gave full details on how to use cell lines from tumors for the production of certain viral vaccines:

“The experience in the early 1960s with SV40 contamination of poliovirus and adenovirus vaccines and the continuing questions regarding whether SV40 could be responsible for some human neoplasms [cancers] underscores the importance of keeping viral vaccines free of adventitious agents [viral contaminants]. This is particularly important when there is a theoretical potential for contamination of a vaccine with viruses that might be associated with neoplasia [cancer]. It is unclear whether neoplastic cells have a greater or lower risk [of contamination] than other types of cells . . . However, if their growth in tissue culture is not well controlled, there may exist additional opportunities for contamination of cells with a longer lifespan.”

Yes, the FDA approved the use of tumor cells and cancerous cells for the production of vaccines injected into you and your baby.

Other cell lines used or under consideration

Insect Cells

In 2013, Protein Sciences developed a patented influenza vaccine produced from insect cells. This process made a vaccine, known as FluBlok. It is created by isolating the hemagglutinin (H) antigen from the surface of an influenza virus and inserting it into a second virus called a baculovirus. The (H)-containing baculovirus is inserted into cells of the fall armyworm, Spodoptera frugiperda, which is related to moths, caterpillars, and butterflies. Then the recombinant virus is grown in billions of cells derived from the fall armyworm. The infected worm ovaries churn out large quantities of the desired HA protein, and within three weeks, the manufacturer extracts and "purifies" the virus, readying it for insertion into the season's vaccine. Notably, the package insert lists Spodoptera frugiperda cell proteins (≤19 mcg), baculovirus (residual amounts) and cellular DNA (≤10 ng) as residual ingredients.

That’s a lot of worm cells! 19 mcg = 19,000 ng

Two immediate problems come to mind: 1. How exact is this the “exact match” the CDC states is needed to be an “effective” flu shot when the most important part of the flu shot, the H antigen, is combined with an insect-infecting virus? 2. How much insect DNA is present in the final solution? The amount of egg protein and bovine albumin is listed on package inserts, even if it is only a fraction of a nanogram. How much insect DNA is coming through that needle?

Dog Kidney Cells

One additional substrate under consideration is a cell line called Madin-Darby canine kidney cells (MDCK) extracted from the kidneys of a healthy female cocker spaniel in 1958. The cell line has been transformed into perpetually dividing cells, called “immortalized cells.” Some variants of MDCK cells have been described as highly tumorigenic, while others are not.

The first human influenza vaccine using MDCK cells was licensed in the Netherlands in 2001 (Influvac) but this vaccine is no longer in production. However, Optaflu (EMA approved in 2009) and Flucelvax manufactured by Seqirus in partnership with Novartis, (FDA approved in 2012) were the next human flu vaccines produced using the MDCK cell line.

Like most continuous cell lines, the MDCK-33016PF cells are tumorigenic when injected into immunocompromised mice. Therefore, regulations say it is essential that no residual cells remain within the vaccine, that cell lysates or DNA are not oncogenic, and that the cell substrate does not contain oncogenic viruses or oncogenic DNA. Nonetheless, Optaflu contains ≤10 ng residual MDCK-DNA per dose. Researchers conclude the theoretical risk of cancer from these cells is “effectively zero.” This is reassuring, but a risk of “effectively zero” is not the same as a risk of absolute zero.

Additionally, who is checking the amount of DNA in the vials?

In early 2023, genomics scientist Kevin McKernan and his team of independent researchers set out to examine the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials for residual DNA, anticipating levels at or below the regulatory limit of ≤10 ng. Instead, they uncovered significant levels of contamination with bacterial plasmid DNA, with amounts up to 100 times higher than established safety thresholds. The researchers expressed concern that this residual plasmid DNA could integrate into human cells, potentially leading to unknown consequences.

Despite these worries, regulatory agencies and mainstream scientific institutions have largely dismissed the issue, asserting that the vaccines remain safe and effective.

Mutated Cells for Research

ATCC (American Type Culture Collection) is a private, nonprofit, global biological resource center and standards organization that provides scientists with the biomaterials and resources they need to conduct critical life science research. According to its website, the ATCC Federal Solutions initiative lends its expertise to federal agencies involved in global health and infectious diseases, biodefense, and noncommunicable diseases. The cell biology collection includes more than 4,000 continuous cell lines available by species, tissue/disease types, and signaling pathways.

The FDA admits serious concerns about contamination of all types of cell lines. Tumor and molecular cell panels for cancer research are noted to have gene mutations and abnormal molecular profiles. Knowing the cancer-causing potential of the cell lines and the cancer-causing risks of contaminants in the cell lines, why is this technology allowed to be used at all? Is residual animal DNA in all vaccines made with animal cells, including eggs? Or are we simply taking the manufacturer’s word for it?

Despite substantial evidence—and even admissions of concern—the FDA appears to continue to ignore the potential harm to vaccine recipients and has recklessly approved the use of these products to manufacture vaccines.

