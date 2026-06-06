Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
7hEdited

Good one Dr. Tenpenny. I read the article on Beckers as well . We lost our hospital , that I did part of my training at , years ago to a big corporation . Our state allows so many hospital beds , so they bought the hospital and took the bed count to a larger city that was growing, while our city was dying . Back then the CEO made $200,000 now they make 20 million plus ! End stage capitalism and acquisitions and mergers and investors have ruined healthcare. It’s about profit not people. Same with pharmacies as well. Our small family owned pharmacy closed . CVS is winning. Also electronic charting companies being sold out and EPIC is winning . They want “ care everywhere” so your medical history and care can be read throughout the USA . Gone are doctors in private practice, employed physicians are now the thing , enticing young doctors with RVUs and more time off . And they pay for CMES , malpractice and healthcare and pay your loans back !!! The mega hospitals are in style now with fancy restaurants and shopping within the hospital. My son’s hospital, where he is a resident, has a gym to workout in ! I am saddened watching profits over people. 😪 I am not a writer but it would make for a great book .

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Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
5hEdited

"[Note: This is an opportunity for midwives and home births to expand their services and shine!]"

May I suggest that statement be cross-purposed to the entire health system, not just maternity?

This is an opportunity for holistic healers in the broad domain of natural health to expand their services and shine. Homeopaths, Naturopaths, Ayurvedics, Herbalists, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Currenderas, all of the holistic healers who provided health services for thousands of years before Allopathy.

Allopathy has its place. An herbalist isn't going to sew up internal organs savaged by traumatic injuries. But aside from emergency services for trauma I like my chances being cared for by natural healers over medicalized ones exactly 9/10 times. I really don't care what allopathic scary-sounding mysterious Latin word for an ordinary malady is diagnosed.

No insult to your training intended, but modern hospitals are rackets, and iatrocide is rampant. And given what's being produced in medical schools today and what USMLE is testing for proficiency in I don't see the field of allopathic medicine improving. When hospital doctors are unable to distinguish between boys and girls, force patients and staff to wear oxygen-reducing Petri rag placebos on their faces, informed consent is nonexistent from injections of unwanted biotech elixirs to performing "nonconsensual intimate examinations on anesthesized patients" (look it up), medical holds imprison unwilling patients, staff is trained to ignore the stated instructions of patients and family alike after pleasantly smiling and agreeing to follow them to their faces, yeah, no, I really don't trust any hospital anywhere with my life and health or the life and health of my loved ones. Except for care I need to keep from bleeding out or internally and to repair broken bones, torn soft tissue and severed nerves.

Yes, this is an opportunity for natural healers to expand their services and shine!

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