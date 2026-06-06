Introduction

A little-talked-about healthcare crisis is unfolding across America. According to a recent analysis published in Becker’s Hospital Review on June 2, 2026, 720 rural hospitals are at risk of closure in the next 2-3 years, representing about one-third of all rural facilities nationwide, with 309 more facing immediate risk of closure.

Rural hospitals are at risk of closing in every state. In 10 states, 50% or more of rural facilities are at risk. The four states with the highest number of hospitals at risk of closing are Mississippi (59), Oklahoma (63), Kansas (97), and Texas (110).



For millions of Americans living in small towns and rural communities, this is not a passive healthcare statistic. It may mean the difference between receiving life-saving emergency treatment in minutes versus hours. A hospital that has served a community for generations is far more than a building. It is where heart attack victims were stabilized, children were treated for asthma attacks and broken bones, and seniors received life-extending care. It is also a vital economic anchor as one of the largest employers in the surrounding communities.

Why Are Rural Hospitals Struggling?

Several factors have converged, placing extraordinary pressure on rural hospitals. At the top of the list, reimbursements, especially Medicare and Medicaid, have failed to cover the true costs of the care and continue to decline. Many rural areas have experienced population decline, reducing patient volume while fixed operating costs remain high. Staffing shortages have worsened because rural communities struggle to recruit and retain physicians, nurses, pharmacists, physical therapists, laboratory personnel, and other specialists. This has led to a reduction, or even elimination, of important services such as labor and delivery, critical care, rehabilitation programs, and entire surgical departments. It is a disheartening, dismal, and sometimes even deadly situation.

Another reason is that rural America is aging faster than urban areas. Older adults typically require more medical services, including chronic disease management and specialty consultations. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, rural communities have a substantially larger proportion of residents over age 65 than metropolitan areas. In 2023, approximately 21% of rural residents were age 65 or older, compared with 17% of urban residents. The USDA researchers also defined an "older-age county" as one where more than 20% of the population is age 65 or older. Nearly 85% of older-age counties in the United States are rural.

At the same time, younger adults continue to leave many rural communities in search of better educational and employment opportunities. This demographic shift means that many of the communities facing hospital closures are those with the greatest need for hospital care. Ironically, many of the communities losing healthcare infrastructure are those with the greatest healthcare needs.

The Growing Trend Toward Consolidation

Not every hospital that closes its doors to inpatient care disappears. Many independent hospitals are being acquired by large regional healthcare systems or converted to emergency centers-only due to rising healthcare costs and reimbursement cuts. The consolidations are intended to cut costs, but multiple studies have shown that the mergers have led to higher prices for insured patients. In fact, an analysis of 1,164 mergers among the country’s 5,000 acute-care hospitals between 2000 and 2020 found that transactions increased healthcare prices by 5.2%. In another study in 2024, researchers at the University of Chicago found that 53 hospital mergers between 2019 and 2015 raised health spending on the privately insured by $204 million in the following year alone.

The Impact on Emergency Medical Services

When local hospitals close, ambulance transport times increase dramatically. Ambulances remain occupied longer, reducing availability for additional emergency runs. In rural areas, access to emergency care will become increasingly distant, significantly affecting the concept of “the golden hour.”

This axiom in emergency medicine recognizes that rapid treatment after trauma, heart attack, stroke, or severe illness can determine survival. Popularized in the 1970s by trauma surgeon R. Adams Cowley, the concept holds that patients diagnosed and treated within the first 60 minutes after a serious medical event have significantly improved survival and fewer long-term complications. If patients must travel an additional 30 to 60 miles to receive critical care, the time between injury and treatment increases. Emergency medical services can only provide stabilization; invasive interventions can’t be performed while in an EMS truck. One simple truth remains: when serious illness or injury occurs, every minute counts.

The Disappearance of Maternity Care

One of the least discussed consequences of a hospital closure is the loss of maternity services. Over the last two decades, hundreds of rural hospitals have already eliminated labor and delivery units. In fact, since the end of 2020, 124 rural hospitals have closed their maternity units or have announced plans to do so before the end of 2026. Only 41% of U.S. rural hospitals still provide labor and delivery services.

Currently, fewer than one-third of rural hospitals provide maternity care in 12 states. The loss of local care has forced pregnant women to travel an hour or more to reach the nearest hospital with delivery capabilities, leading to higher complications and even maternal and fetal death due to a lack of adequate prenatal and postpartum care. The absence of local maternity services can also discourage young families from settling in rural communities, accelerating population decline. [Note: This is an opportunity for midwives and home births to expand their services and shine!]

The Economic Heartbeat of Small Towns

Rural hospitals also play an essential role during natural disasters, severe weather events, industrial accidents, infectious disease outbreaks, and mass casualty incidents. As healthcare becomes increasingly centralized, questions arise regarding surge capacity and regional preparedness.

Once a hospital closes, reopening it is extraordinarily difficult because staff disperses, equipment is sold, and infrastructure deteriorates: Physicians leave, physical therapists and nurses relocate, and support staff members lose their jobs. Local businesses lose customers, housing demand declines, and tax revenues dwindle to the place essential city services can no longer be provided and may be eliminated.

The loss of a hospital affects the economic viability of entire communities. The hospital’s closure can trigger a downward economic spiral that affects nearly every sector of the local economy. In many small towns, the hospital is the economic heartbeat of the community. With a closure, the consequences extend far beyond healthcare and can reshape the future of the town itself.

What can you do?

If you live in a rural community, are you even aware that your local hospital is at risk of failing? Can the local community do anything to prevent your hospital from closing? The answer is yes, but success often depends on education, information, and taking action before financial difficulties are too far gone to overcome. Communities that have successfully fought for and preserved their hospitals share one characteristic: they view their hospital as an essential community asset rather than simply a healthcare provider.

The first step is to understand the current economic situation as the hospital. Is it on solid ground or is it struggling? Here is the list of problems (previously cited in this article) to ask your hospital administrator or hospital board of directors about:

a declining population

lower patient volumes

inadequate reimbursement from government and insurance companies

workforce shortages

rising operating expenses

up-to-date technologies

adequate specialty and subspecialty services

significant debt burdens

Understanding the specific financial pressures affecting your hospital allows community leaders to develop targeted solutions rather than guessing and relying on generalized approaches.

Supporting programs to assist in local healthcare provider recruitment can make a significant difference. When a young physician completes their residency training, they will choose a location to settle and start a practice based on the services available at the hospital, the hospital’s financial viability, and their ability to both earn a living and repay their substantial student debt. Many rural hospitals may need to develop creative approaches with economic incentives to attract the best candidates to their communities.

Physician retention is very important. A hospital cannot function without healthcare professionals willing to practice in rural communities. Many successful communities have developed innovative recruitment and retention programs that include housing assistance, loan repayment incentives, and partnerships with local businesses. Many hospitals partner with medical schools and jointly create rural residency training opportunities. Research consistently shows that physicians are likely to remain in areas where they complete their training, making educational partnerships a valuable long-term investment. Retaining nurses, pharmacists, therapists, and other healthcare workers is equally critical, and similar packages can be created to maintain their services.

Technology offers new opportunities for rural healthcare. Telemedicine allows hospitals to provide access to specialists who may be hundreds of miles away. Through telehealth programs, patients can receive consultations in neurology, cardiology, psychiatry, infectious disease, and others without leaving their communities. Tele-stroke programs, for example, enable neurologists to evaluate patients remotely within minutes, helping determine the type of treatment needed. These technologies can reduce unnecessary transfers and allow more patients to remain close to home while receiving high-quality care. Offer to help your hospital’s board of directors set up these programs and to brainstorm opportunities.

Community engagement is an essential component of hospital survival. Across the country, communities have established hospital foundations, organized fundraising campaigns, recruited volunteers, and developed partnerships with local businesses. These efforts not only provide financial support but also strengthen public awareness of the hospital’s value. When a hospital is viewed as a shared community resource, support often extends beyond healthcare and becomes part of a broader commitment to preserving the community itself.

Not all c onsolidation efforts are harmful. Some rural hospitals have successfully affiliated with larger organizations, including local colleges, universities, and training programs, while protecting essential services. The key is ensuring that decisions reflect the needs of the community rather than being driven solely by financial considerations.

Protecting emergency services should be a top priority. If difficult decisions must be made about which services to preserve, emergency departments, ambulance services, laboratory testing, basic imaging technologies, and basic inpatient care are often the most important. For many residents, the local emergency room can be a matter of life or death.

Local and state government officials also play a vital role. Hospital closures influence employment, economic development, public safety, and disaster preparedness. Many states have developed rural hospital stabilization programs, workforce recruitment initiatives, grant opportunities, and financial assistance programs designed to support struggling facilities. Communities that engage elected officials early often have greater success securing resources and support before a crisis develops.

Ultimately, the most effective strategy is acting before a crisis occurs. Hospitals rarely close overnight. Most closures are preceded by years of financial strain, staffing shortages, declining patient volume, and mounting operational challenges. The best opportunity to save a rural hospital is while its doors are still open and its community remains committed to keeping it there

A Question Every Community Should Ask

If your spouse suffered a stroke tonight, how far away is the nearest emergency room? If your child were seriously injured in a farm accident, how long would it take to reach trauma care? If you were experiencing crushing chest pain, would lifesaving treatment be minutes away or hours away...and be too late?

These are not abstract policy questions. They are real-world scenarios with consequences that will soon affect millions of Americans. The debate over rural hospitals is about more than healthcare economics. It is about whether small communities that have long been the backbone of America can survive. And for hundreds of towns across America, that question is becoming increasingly urgent. The disappearance of a rural hospital is now just a healthcare story; it is the story of an entire community.

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment