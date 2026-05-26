Aluminum, Autism, and Brain Damage - Dr. Christopher Exley

Parents trusted the medical system to tell them the truth about neurological risk in children. Dr. Chris Exley spent decades studying aluminum inside living tissue, and his conclusions challenge one of the most protected assumptions in modern medicine.

This conversation examines how aluminum became embedded into vaccines, infant formula, processed foods, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, agriculture, and water systems while exposure continued increasing around children for generations.

Dr. Christopher Exley explains the biological mechanism he believes allows aluminum adjuvants to move from the injection site into brain tissue, how immune cells transport aluminum particles through the body, and why the blood-brain barrier offers far less protection than most people were taught. He connects those findings to profound autism, neuroinflammation, Alzheimer’s disease, and the growing collapse in neurological health affecting children across the developed world.

The interview also explores industry suppression, disappearing research funding, political resistance surrounding vaccine safety science, and why families raising concerns about vaccine injury were pushed aside for decades instead of investigated honestly.

Imagine You Are an Aluminum Atom contains the larger scientific framework behind this work. This interview brings the human consequences directly into focus.

Important Links:

Book: Imagine You Are An Aluminum Atom: Discussions With Mr. Aluminum

Website: Aluminium Research Group



Medical Blog: The Hippocratic Post

Substack: @drchristopherexley

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