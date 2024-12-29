Today is the last Sunday of the year. Where did 2024 go? I’m sure all of you are having that same thought to one degree or another.



It’s a good day to look back – and look forward. I literally had to pull up my iCal and review the year, the specifics are a blur. Most of the year, actually, most of the last 16 months of my life, have been focused on two things: 1) restoration of my physical body and 2) stretching my faith.

My entire medical career I viewed the human body from the perspective of a house with three stories and a basement. I have also applied this model to areas of life for assessment and clarity. See if you can visualize this:

THE BODY

3nd floor – Anatomy – structure - muscles, organs, bones

2nd floor – Physiology – how things work – digestion, absorption, metabolism, elimination

1st floor – Biochemistry – what you eat, drink, breathe, supplements

Basement- Energy - (it’s hidden) - the foundation of everything – ATP, metabolism, mitochondria

LIFE

3nd floor – Structure – things seen or experienced in the physical world

2nd floor – Function – how things work – relationships, employment, fun, pain

1st floor – Biochemistry – wellness or disease - eat, drink, breathe, supplements, exercise

Basement- the foundation of everything – Spirituality, prayer, faith

So, with that model, take a stroll with me as I refect on some of my mile markers over the last year

Structure – I have spent hundreds of hours in structural recovery from the stroke. I started the year going to the neuro rehab center CognitiveFX in Provo Utah. I have continued to work on strengthening my left leg, the flexibility of my left ankle, and improving my balance and sleep. I remember the first day I walked the entire length of Cleveland airport unassisted, carrying a 25lb backpack. It was a day of great gratitude, marking my progress.

Function - The focus on my podcasts and my lifework- teaching people about vaccines and why we MUST stop poisoning children and adults – became the fuel that kept me going through weeks and months of physical struggle. My friends were not around much. Thank God for my dear friend, Brad Cummings, who held my hand and listened to me “process” every step of the way. Other than podcast interactions and Zoom or Telegram chats with my wonderful team, I spent most weeks alone. Just me and Teegan. Toward the end of the year, I was able to travel a bit, which is one of the great pleasures in my life.

Biochemistry – I’ve never taken so many supplements with nearly 100% consistency in my life. My diet is mostly clean, but life is the 80:20 rule, meaning if I eat gluten or dairy or some junk food at the airport, it’s ok. Being fearful and hypervigilant about every morsel of food or drink that goes in my mouth isn’t living and isn’t a reality in my life. I’ve found that using the Wellness Blanket is the best blessing for good sleep I’ve ever experienced, and getting at least a little exercise every day has become a new way of life. I will have to carve out time for every day, which is a very challenging thing for me to do.

Energy – Spirituality – I think of how Job was tested. He lost everything but he never wavered on his steadfast love for God. Much of this physical journey has been a test of my faith, which has been stretched more than anyone will ever know, except me and Jesus. I’m continuing to pray to guide my “next steps.” I pray He will soon open the window and show me the new way, since so many old doors seem to have closed. It’s taken time, but I’ve learned to sit on the bench, quietly waiting, instead of chomping at the bit and pulling on the reins. I never thought my life would be where it is. But God has brought me through the darkness. He knows where we are going.

And what are my four levels of planning for 2025? All the goals I would put on the page would be relative and subject to change. I know that much of what has become a new way of life that was established in 2024 will continue. I will continue to trust the Lord to renew my strength so I can again run and not be weary; walk and not faint.

Isaiah 40:31 - But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.

I encourage you to take stock of your year using the same simple model and perhaps draft a few goals for 2025 to improve your body, enhance your life and relationships, and grow your trust in Jesus. Those were only a few experiences I have walked through in 2024. I’m grateful for your support, love, and prayers.

I look forward to more journeys with you in 2025.

