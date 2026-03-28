This week brought a major push to support the Disinformation Dozen, of which I am a member.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) targeted our small group in their report, titled “The Disinformation Dozen.” CCDH analyzed approximately 812,000 Facebook posts and 120,000 tweets. Based on this limited sample, the CCDH authors concluded that roughly 65% of what they categorized as anti-vaccine content on those platforms could be traced back to content produced or amplified by just twelve individuals - us! This figure - and our group - was widely cited and disparaged in mainstream media coverage. We became part of policy discussions, including being personally named by lawmakers and members of the Biden administration.

At the time I heard it, which was early in 2021, I thought, “Wow! We’re really making an impact, and we will save many from this jab!! Let’s double down!!” However, that’s when the deplatforming, financial theft, and shadowbanning began in earnest.

The lawsuit associated with the “Disinformation Dozen” was filed on May 15, 2025, by Childers Law, LLC, led by attorney Jeff Childers (who is also the author of the highly recommended, daily substack, Coffee and Covid). The firm is representing six of the original twelve: Dr. Joseph Mercola, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Ty and Charlene Bollinger, Rizza Islam, Dr. Rashid Buttar (deceased), Erin Elizabeth, Sayer Ji, Kelly Brogan, Kevin Jenkins, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Dr. Ben Tapper… and me.

Our case was filed in federal court in Florida against multiple defendants, including U.S. government agencies, federal officials, and major tech companies such as Meta, Google, and X. This is truly a David-versus-Goliath endeavor.

At its core, the lawsuit raises a significant constitutional question: whether the government can directly or indirectly restrict speech by working through private companies and tech platforms. The broader issue—beyond the individuals involved—may ultimately determine the case’s long-term significance for First Amendment protection.

Full Court Press for Freedom of Speech.

Children’s Health Defense published an article in The Defender on March 24 about the plaintiffs, noting that censorship and constraints persist five years after the assault on our social media platforms and livelihoods.

All of us were invited on March 26 by Tony Lyons, the president of MAHA Action, to tell our stories to the very large MAHA Action audience. This was my 5-minute testimony:

Earlier that same day, we had a full report from Jeff Childers. (I joined a few minutes late), but we had a great conversation. Jeff gave us (and you) an update about the lawsuit. Our case argues that the defendants' actions collectively violate our First Amendment rights, infringe on due process and equal protection, and constitute a civil conspiracy between government entities and private companies to restrict speech.

Here’s the link to the full conversation.

Action Item

To prevent this from happening again, we need the courts to say clearly and unequivocally: what happened was unconstitutional. Six of those original twelve are fighting back. But we need your help.

Litigation is expensive. We face the most well-funded and highly protected defendants in history. Discovery will be hard-fought. Expert testimony will be necessary and costly.

We need to raise money for our legal defense. 100% of the funds raised will go to Childers Law to help us fight the Goliaths of our day: the government and the Tech Giants.

We understand that funds are tight and tensions are high for everyone right now, given the global situation with Iran. Gas is up. Food is up. Everything important is more expensive.

But our lawsuit is for you, your family, your children, and your grandchildren.

If the government and Big Tech can collude against citizens once, they can do it again…and again…and again. That is, unless their dirty deeds are legally stopped by the Courts.

We’re fighting for you.

Will you support the fight?

Donate to our GiveSendGo account through this link.

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