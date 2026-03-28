Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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Featherjourney's avatar
Featherjourney
2h

Donated a small amount as best I could right now. In my case, it was Dr Tenpenny back then, bravely sharing the mechanisms of injury embedded in the bioweapon jabs. I shared your videos to many. I believe you and several others were truly instrumental in saving the wellness…and perhaps lives…of many!! I personally would never have gotten the jabs (never had a flu vaccine in my 74 yrs) but my husband was a paramedic back then, pressured to get the jab, and thanks to our research, including your information, he made a wise choice and did not succumb to the pressure.

Grateful for your’s and others’ service to the health and well-being of humanity 🙏❤️🕊

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1 reply by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Joni's avatar
Joni
15m

Dr. Tenpenny, thank you for being the voice of reason and truth during covid and continuing to do so!! You saved countless lives, while those who attacked you and the others are responsible for the deaths of thousands and thousands, if not millions! We will never forget, and we will never be silent! We knew the whole thing was BS! God gave us that discernment!

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