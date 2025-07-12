Two weeks ago, the FBI issued a press release that should’ve been front-page news in every city across America. Instead, it will be spun into a feel-good story about “justice” and “ accountability. ” But let me give it to you straight.

The Department of Justice just announced the largest healthcare fraud investigation in U.S. history:

Nearly $15 billion in fraudulent schemes

Over 15 million pills illegally distributed

324 individuals charged , including 96 licensed medical professionals

50 federal districts involved

Only $245 million seized — a fraction of the damage

They’re calling it a win. I’m calling it what it is: an exposed nerve in a rotting system.

This Isn’t a Glitch. It’s the Design.

For over two decades, I’ve said that mainstream medicine has been hijacked. This isn’t just about identifying isolated bad actors. It is what happens when human bodies are turned into for-profit enterprises and when doctors are governed by agencies headed by unelected officials, steered by manipulated research, and driven by corporate algorithms.

The exposed fraud is not an outlier. It is business as usual. They were just caught with their hands in the deep pockets of government.

If you think $15 billion is shocking, revisit the trillions given out under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) umbrella during the COVID era, with zero accountability, zero liability for harm they caused, and zero consequences for massive public deception and democide.

A Crisis of Conscience, Not Just Crime

I don’t need the FBI to tell me the medical system is corrupt. I've lived it.

I’ve seen doctors incentivized to push harmful drugs and vaccines.

I’ve watched as hospitals got bonus payments to intubate patients they knew wouldn’t survive.

I’ve testified, written, and warned for years that the system is so broken, these exposures have been shrugged off as “the norm.” They are NOT normal.

When “care” becomes a billing code…

When “public health” becomes coercion…

When doctors become obedient servants of policy instead of protectors of life…

You don’t get healing. You get harmed by smiling faces in white coats.

But It’s Getting Exposed

It’s good to identify fraud and abuse; exposing these criminal events is helping to wake people up. The government’s lies are becoming increasingly difficult to hide. Even the DoJ can’t ignore what’s spilling out of their files.

Don’t be fooled by these grand announcements that sacrifice a few pawns to keep the illusion of justice intact — just enough to say, “See? The system works.”

What they won’t say is that this is just skimming the top of the deep and ugly surface. The real theft isn’t just about money. It’s the loss of trust, the loss of autonomy, and for many, the loss of life.

You Have a Choice

If this headline disturbed you, let it move you into action.

Stop treating your health like it belongs to someone else.

Stop trusting the system that has long profited from illness, calling it “healthcare.”

Start taking full ownership of your body, your mind, and your future.

Fraud on this scale doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It happens because the public has outsourced responsibility for their health.

This $15 billion exposure is a crack in the dam. More is coming. I’ve long said: you can’t comply your way to freedom, and you definitely can’t medicate your way to health and wellness.

